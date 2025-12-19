Japan, New Zealand officials sign defense and information security pacts

Japan and New Zealand on Friday signed two agreements on defense cooperation and information security during talks in Tokyo, as the two countries move to deepen bilateral security ties amid regional challenges.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and New Zealand Defense Minister Judith Collins signed the Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) and the Information Security Agreement, according to a statement from Japan's Foreign Ministry.

The ACSA sets out procedures for the reciprocal provision of supplies and services between the two militaries, aimed at "facilitating the smooth and prompt provision of supplies and services," promoting "closer cooperation," and enabling the two forces to "actively contribute to peace and security of the international community."

"This could include refuelling activities at sea using HMNZS Aotearoa, or the reciprocal provision of food or medical supplies during joint humanitarian assistance and disaster relief activities," Collins said, according to a statement from the New Zealand government.

"Our forces already work well together, and this agreement will create the conditions for even more seamless cooperation," she added.

The Information Security Agreement outlines measures requiring both sides to protect classified information exchanged between them, in line with their respective national laws and regulations, when such information "requires protection in the interests of national security," Japan said.

"Japan is a crucial partner for New Zealand. In these times of increasing international tension, strengthening interoperability with our partners is vital as we work to uphold the international rules-based order and maintain regional security and prosperity," New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said.

During their meeting, Collins and Motegi also discussed bilateral security cooperation, economic security, regional issues, and the "importance of US engagement in the Indo-Pacific region," according to Tokyo.

"The two ministers concurred on the importance of further strengthening security and defense cooperation between Japan and New Zealand as partners in promoting a 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific,'" the statement added.




