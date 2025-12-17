Japanese premier says open to talks with China amid Taiwan tensions

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi looks on during a news conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo, Japan, 17 December 2025. (EPA Photo)

Japan's prime minister on Wednesday said she remains "open" to talks with China despite rising tensions over Taiwan, stressing that dialogue remains an option even as bilateral frictions deepen.

Calling China an "important neighbor," Sanae Takaichi said her "stance of building constructive and stable relations remains unchanged" since taking office, speaking at a news conference after an extraordinary parliamentary session, according to Kyodo News.

"Japan always keeps the door open for dialogue as the two nations have issues to resolve," she added.

"My remarks regarding the survival-threatening situation do not alter the stance held by the past governments," Takaichi said, adding that Japan will explain its position to China and the international community through diplomatic channels.

Tensions between China and Japan have escalated since Nov. 7, when Takaichi said a Chinese attack on Taiwan could legally constitute a "survival-threatening situation," potentially allowing Japan to exercise the right to collective self-defense.

Beijing sharply criticized the remarks and has taken countermeasures, including urging Chinese tourists to avoid Japan and suspending seafood imports.

Separately, Japan's defense minister held a phone call with UK Defense Secretary John Healey, according to a statement released by the Defense Ministry on US social media company X.

During the call, Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi "explained China's radar illumination to SDF aircraft on Dec 6," and the two sides "shared their resolve to address challenges in Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific and to drive the new golden age of defense cooperation," the statement said.

Tokyo said on Dec. 7 that Chinese J-15 fighter jets launched from the aircraft carrier Liaoning locked radar onto two Japanese F-15 jets over international waters southeast of Okinawa's main island.

China, however, said at a news conference that the maneuvers were "professional, secure, restrained and beyond dispute," adding that it is "common practice" for carrier-based aircraft to activate radar during training.

Separately, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday that Japan should reflect on its actions rather than seek international backing for its position.

"The Japanese side should do is to listen to these calls and do soul-searching rather than make futile attempts to persuade other countries into believing their groundless explanations," Guo said, responding to a question about Japan's National Security Advisor Ichikawa Keiichi reiterating Japan's stance during talks with officials from the UK, France, Germany and Canada.

"We urge some in Japan to stop spreading false narratives, face up to the history, reflect on and correct the wrongdoings, retract the erroneous remarks, honor the commitments, and act responsibly to offer China and the international community a satisfactory answer," he added.