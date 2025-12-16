China launches new satellite into space

China on Tuesday launched a new satellite into space, according to state-run media.

The Ziyuan III 04 satellite was sent into orbit from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the northern province of Shanxi on Tuesday morning, Xinhua News reported.

The launch marked the 617th flight mission of China's Long March rocket series.

The mission follows a series of recent space launches by China. On Wednesday, the country launched nine satellites aboard a Lijian-1 carrier rocket, also known as Kinetica-1 Y11. A day earlier, Beijing successfully sent the 15th group of low-orbit internet satellites into space, further advancing the expansion of its space-based communications network.



