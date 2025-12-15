China sanctions former Japanese military chief over Taiwan

China on Monday announced sanctions on a former chief of the Joint Staff of the Japan Self-Defense Forces, Shigeru Iwasaki, for "openly colluding with 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces."

Iwasaki "openly colluded with 'Taiwan independence' separatist forces, which seriously violated the one-China principle and the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan, seriously interfered with China's internal affairs, and seriously infringed on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The sanctions on Iwasaki, effective from Monday, include freezing all his movable and immovable property and other assets in China, prohibiting all organizations and individuals in China from engaging in transactions or cooperation with him, and denying him a visa and entry into China, including Hong Kong and Macao.

There has been no reaction from Tokyo on the matter so far.

Taiwan's government appointed Iwasaki as an "official policy adviser" to the Cabinet earlier this year.

The decision comes amid high tensions between Tokyo and Beijing over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could legally constitute a "survival-threatening situation," potentially allowing Japan to "exercise the right of collective self-defense."

Beijing sharply criticized the remarks, urged Chinese tourists to avoid Japan, and also suspended seafood imports.





