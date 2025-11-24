3 troops, 3 militants killed in attack on security forces headquarters in Pakistan

All three suicide bombers and as many security personnel were killed in an attack on the headquarters of the paramilitary force in the northwestern city of Peshawar, Pakistan, on Monday morning, a senior police official said.

City police chief Mian Saeed told reporters that the suicide bombers were intercepted when they tried to enter the headquarters of the Federal Constabulary.

One of the bombers blew himself up at the entrance of the headquarters, while two managed to enter the compound, where they were engaged and killed, he added.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and are conducting a clearance operation.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and paid tribute to security forces for prompt action that saved "precious lives."

In separate statements, they vowed that the nation's war against terrorism will continue despite "these cowardly attacks."





