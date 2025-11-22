China, US hold maritime security talks in Hawaii

Chinese and the US military officials held a "candid and constructive" meeting under the 2025 China-US Military Maritime Consultative Agreement (MMCA) in Hawaii, according to Chinese state-run media on Saturday.

The second round of working group talks and their annual meeting under the MMCA was held on Tuesday-Thursday, China Daily reported, citing the People's Liberation Army Navy statement.

"The two sides engaged in candid and constructive discussions on an equal and respectful basis," the statement added.

During the meeting, the officials discussed the current maritime and air security situation between the two sides, and reviewed typical encounters at sea and in the air, it said.

They also assessed the annual implementation of the US-China memorandum of understanding on the rules of behavior for the safety of air and maritime encounters.

"China reiterated its firm opposition to any action carried out under the pretext of freedom of navigation and overflight that endanger its sovereignty and security," the statement said.

The first of MMCA's 2025 working group meeting was held in Shanghai in April this year.