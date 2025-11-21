Gas leak blast in factory kills 15 people in Pakistan: Reports

At least 15 people were killed and several others injured on Friday after a massive explosion in Pakistan's industrial hub of Faisalabad in Punjab, according to local media.

The explosion caused a building to collapse and damaged nearby structures, Dawn News reported.

Many others were injured and hospitalized, with rescue operations underway, it added.

The report said the explosion was caused by a gas leak.

"A fire erupted in one of the factories due to gas leakage and engulfed the other factories as well," it said.



