Gas leak blast in factory kills 15 people in Pakistan: Reports

A massive explosion caused by a gas leak in Faisalabad, Pakistan killed at least 15 people, injured several others, and led to building collapses and damages.

Published November 21,2025
At least 15 people were killed and several others injured on Friday after a massive explosion in Pakistan's industrial hub of Faisalabad in Punjab, according to local media.

The explosion caused a building to collapse and damaged nearby structures, Dawn News reported.

Many others were injured and hospitalized, with rescue operations underway, it added.

The report said the explosion was caused by a gas leak.

"A fire erupted in one of the factories due to gas leakage and engulfed the other factories as well," it said.