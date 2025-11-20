Kazakhstan, Tajikistan move to boost cultural ties

Kazakhstan and Tajikistan have agreed to step up joint cultural programs, creative exchanges, and humanitarian projects to strengthen dialogue between the two nations, officials said after a meeting in the Tajik capital Dushanbe.

Kazakh Ambassador Valikhan Turekhanov and Saidullo Khairulloev, who heads the Tajik Society for Friendship and Cultural Relations with Foreign Countries, stressed the strong cooperation already in place between the two countries' cultural institutions, according to Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry.

They discussed expanding joint initiatives, including exhibitions, festivals, educational activities, and exchanges with creative groups, to broaden public engagement.

Astana and Dushanbe agreed to maintain practical dialogue and outline concrete steps for upcoming joint projects.





