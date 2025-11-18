Li urges greater ease for Chinese firms investing, operating in Russia

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday expressed hopes for "more conveniences" for Chinese enterprises to invest and operate in Russia, saying Beijing is ready to deepen cooperation with Moscow in investment, energy, agriculture, and other fields, according to an official statement issued by the Foreign Ministry.

Li made the remarks during his meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow on Monday.

"China is willing to work with Russia to follow the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, further strengthen communication and coordination, continuously deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and create more benefits for the people of both countries," Li said.

This was the second meeting between Li and his counterpart Mishustin this month, following their talks on Nov. 3 in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou.

Li arrived in Moscow on Monday to attend the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states.

"China is willing to closely coordinate and cooperate with Russia to promote all SCO parties to uphold the 'Shanghai Spirit' and transform the development blueprint drawn by the leaders into reality as soon as possible," he said.

For his part, Mishustin said Moscow is ready to provide a favorable business environment for Chinese enterprises investing in Russia, according to the statement.

He noted that the current Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era is at an unprecedented high level.

"Russia is willing to further strengthen dialogue and exchanges with China at all levels, deepen cooperation in areas such as trade, energy, agriculture, and culture, create new growth points for cooperation, and continuously enhance good-neighborly friendship," Mishustin said.