Indonesia, Japan hold joint meeting of ministers in Tokyo

Indonesia and Japan held a joint meeting Monday of their foreign and defense ministers in Tokyo, with the two sides agreeing to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Japan's Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu and Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi hosted Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono and Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin.

The meeting marked the first of its kind since Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's Cabinet was launched last month.

The four ministers discussed bilateral security and defense cooperation as well as regional issues and collaboration in the international arena, according to a statement by the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Both sides "confirmed their commitment to further reinforcing the cooperation between the two countries with a view to maintaining and strengthening the free and open international order based on the rule of law," the statement said.

The ministers also discussed global concerns, with the two sides agreeing to work together "toward the early recovery and reconstruction of Gaza and the realization of a two-state solution."

Regarding the situation in Myanmar, the four ministers shared "serious concern over the deteriorating situation and reaffirmed the close coordination on this matter."

Indonesia and Japan established diplomatic relations in 1958, with the trade volume in goods between the two nations amounting to $35.67 billion in 2024.