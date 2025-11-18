China says made 'strong protest' to Japanese envoy in Beijing

Beijing said on Tuesday it had reiterated a "strong protest" with Tokyo during talks between top officials in the Chinese capital as the countries squared off in a diplomatic row.

Masaaki Kanai, the top official in Japan's foreign ministry for Asia-Pacific affairs is in China for discussions with his Chinese counterpart Liu Jinsong over Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's comments on Taiwan.

"During the consultations, China once again lodged a strong protest with Japan regarding Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's erroneous remarks concerning China," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.