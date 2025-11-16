Approval for Japanese Premier Takaichi’s Cabinet rises to 69.9%: Poll

Public approval for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's Cabinet has climbed to 69.9%, marking a 5.5-point increase from a survey conducted shortly after she took office last month, according to a Kyodo news agency poll released Sunday.

The two-day survey, carried out from Saturday, found that 60.4% of respondents support boosting defense spending to reinforce Japan's security posture. Meanwhile, 48.8% said they back exercising the country's right to collective self-defense in the event of a crisis involving Taiwan.

Opposition to the measures stood at 34.7% and 44.2%, respectively.

Earlier this month, Takaichi told parliament that any Chinese military action against Taiwan, including a naval blockade, could constitute a "survival-threatening situation," a designation that would allow Japan to invoke its right to collective self-defense.

On another domestic issue, 65.0% of respondents said the government has been slow to address a recent surge in bear attacks on humans.

The survey also showed Takaichi's Cabinet had a disapproval rating of 16.5%.





