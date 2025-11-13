Premier Li to represent China at G20 summit in South Africa

China said Thursday that Premier Li Qiang will represent Beijing at the G20 Summit in South Africa.

Li will visit Zambia on Wednesday and Thursday before attending the 20th G20 Summit in Johannesburg from Nov. 21 to 23, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said at a press briefing.

Before traveling to Africa, Li will attend the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Moscow on Monday and Tuesday, the statement added.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa urged the US on Wednesday to reconsider its position following President Donald Trump's recent decision to boycott the G20 Leaders' Summit scheduled later this month in Johannesburg.

US President Donald Trump said Friday that no American official will attend the G20 Summit in South Africa, accusing that country of "human rights abuses" against the Afrikaner population.

South Africa is the first African country set to host the group of powerful nations. Last December, the country assumed the rotating one-year presidency of the G20.





