North Korea, Russia discuss defense cooperation in Pyongyang

Russian and North Korean military delegations on Wednesday discussed enhancing cooperation between the two sides, North Korean state-run news agency reported Friday.

During the meeting held in Pyongyang, both sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and exchanges between military and political organizations "in line with deepening bilateral ties," according to the North Korean Central News Agency.

The North Korean delegation included Pak Yong Il, vice-director of the General Political Bureau of the Korean People's Army among other military officers, while the Russian delegation was headed by Viktor Goremuikin, the vice defense minister.

North Korea has grown closer ties with Russia in recent years, including the deployment of troops in the war with Ukraine.





