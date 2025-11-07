Japan resumes seafood exports to China after 2-year ban: Minister

Japan has resumed seafood exports to China for the first time since Beijing imposed a blanket ban in 2023 over the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

Farm Minister Norikazu Suzuki said Friday that six tons of frozen scallops from Hokkaido were shipped to China on Wednesday, with sea cucumbers from Aomori Prefecture set to follow on Monday.

China announced in June that it would partially lift the ban after Japan pledged to guarantee the safety and quality of seafood exports.

Restrictions, however, remain on seafood from 10 of Japan's 47 prefectures, including Fukushima.





