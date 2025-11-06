Thai king to visit China next week in 1st since diplomatic ties established

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua will visit China next week, marking the first trip by a Thai monarch to the country since the two nations established diplomatic relations in 1975.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said King Maha will pay a state visit from Oct. 13 to 17 at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, as Beijing and Bangkok commemorate the 50th anniversary of bilateral ties.

During his stay in Beijing, King Maha is expected to meet President Xi and other senior Chinese officials.

Both sides are expected to discuss advancing China-Thailand relations, strengthening economic cooperation and expanding cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Bilateral trade between the two countries stood at 133.98 billion dollars in 2024.





