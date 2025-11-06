Beijing says 2016 Hague arbitration aimed at destabilizing South China Sea

China on Thursday said the 2016 ruling by a UN-backed tribunal in The Hague that rejected Beijing's expansive South China Sea claims is "aimed at creating chaos" in the region.

"South China Sea arbitration is nothing but a political farce disguised as law, aimed at destabilizing South China Sea for selfish gains," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.

She said the "so-called award is illegal, null and void, and has no binding force," adding that China has "never accepted or recognized it."

Beijing's remarks came in response to a joint statement by the defense ministers of the Philippines, Australia, Japan and the US, who expressed "serious concern" over China's actions in the East China Sea and South China Sea.

"Certain countries are fabricating false narratives on maritime issues and unjustly attacking and smearing China. China expresses strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to this," Mao said. "The situation in South China as well as East China seas is generally stable."

The four ministers met last weekend in Malaysia on the sidelines of a summit of Southeast Asian defense chiefs. Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun also attended the meeting.

China and several ASEAN members have overlapping claims in the South China Sea.

The 2016 tribunal ruling backed the Philippines' rights to resources within its exclusive economic zone. China refused to participate in the proceedings and has rejected the verdict ever since.



