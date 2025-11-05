Beijing: One-China principle key for Taiwan’s APEC participation

Beijing said on Wednesday that adhering to the one-China principle is a political prerequisite for Taiwan to take part in Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) next year.

China will host the 2026 APEC meeting in the southern city of Shenzhen.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that Taipei must comply with the relevant provisions and established practices under APEC's memorandum of understanding.

"China's position on this issue is clear and firm," Mao told a news conference in Beijing, mentioning that adhering to the one-China principle is a political prerequisite for Chinese Taipei to take part in APEC.

Taiwan's top diplomat Lin Chia-lung said Wednesday that Taipei will launch "countermeasures" against China after Beijing said Taiwan's participation in next year's APEC summit should comply with the one-China principle.

"We will safeguard our right to participate and will work with like-minded countries to launch countermeasures," Lin said, according to Focus Taiwan.

Taiwan joined APEC, an inter-governmental forum for 21 member economies, in 1991 under the name "Chinese Taipei."

Under the one-China principle, Beijing views Taiwan as part of the Chinese territory, while Taipei has insisted on independence since 1949.

Separately, Taiwan has revoked the citizenship of 50 people for obtaining Chinese documents, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council chief Chiu Chui-cheng said on Tuesday.





