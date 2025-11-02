North Korea’s Kim visits special operations unit

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected a special operations unit to assess its combat readiness and give guidance on its development, state media reported on Sunday.

Kim on Saturday toured the headquarters of the 11th Corps of the Korean People's Army and observed a training session, expressing "great satisfaction" with the unit's "perfect war posture," according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The 11th Corps is the North Korean military's top-tier special forces unit, which sent troops to Russia late last year to assist in the war in Ukraine, gaining experience in modern combat.

"It is the will and desire of the (ruling) Party to turn the whole army into a strong and heroic one like the unit that always wins victory in every battle," Kim said during his visit.

Kim got a briefing on the unit's operational plan, and "set forth the strategic policies and important tasks for the development of the special operations forces," the agency said.

The North Korean leader also emphasized the need to take a "military organizational and structural measure for strengthening" the unit, adding that the party's Central Military Commission will examine the issue in more detail.



