India launches its 'heaviest communication satellite' yet

Anadolu Agency ASIA
Published November 02,2025
India on Sunday launched what it called its heaviest communications satellite yet, according to the country's space agency.

The Indian Navy's GSAT-7R (CMS-03) communications satellite lifted off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in southern India on Sunday evening.

"CMS-03 separated successfully. Perfect injection," the Indian Space Research Organization wrote on the US social media company X after the launch.

The Defense Ministry said the CMS-03 "would be the most advanced communication satellite thus far for the Indian Navy," adding that the satellite would strengthen the navy's "space-based communications and maritime domain awareness capabilities."

The satellite, "India's heaviest" so far, "includes many indigenous state-of-the-art components developed specifically to meet the Indian Navy's operational requirements," the ministry said, adding that it "will provide robust telecommunication coverage across the Indian Ocean Region."