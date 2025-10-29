Japan tells US it is committed to boosting defense spending

Japan's Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi (R) and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (L) shake hands before their meeting at the Japanese defense ministry in Tokyo, Japan , 29 October 2025. (EPA Photo)

Japan conveyed its resolve to continue increasing its defense spending as Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi met Wednesday with US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in Tokyo.

Their meeting took place a day after talks between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and US President Donald Trump, during which Takaichi said Japan will "fundamentally reinforce its defense capabilities" with "unwavering determination and action."

"Great meeting with Defense Minister Koizumi today. The US-Japan Alliance remains vital to the security of the Asia-Pacific, and I welcome Japan's recent commitment to increase its defense spending. Together, we can achieve Peace through Strength," Hegseth wrote on the US social media company X's platform.

Koizumi and Hegseth discussed plans for revising three key documents on national security, including the National Security Strategy, the National Defense Strategy, and the Defense Buildup Program, according to Kyodo.

The papers were approved by the former administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in December 2022, marking a major shift in the country's post-war defense policy.

Koizumi also conveyed the Japanese government's goal of increasing its defense spending budget to 2% of gross domestic product (GDP) by the end of this fiscal year through March, two years ahead of its previous commitment.

At a joint press conference with Hegseth after the meeting, Koizumi, who assumed his position last week, said: "We exchanged views on the security environment, which has been rapidly worsening, and shared that recognition."

Hegseth said Washington expects Japan to promptly implement its planned defense spending expansion, but he said he did not request any specific amount during the meeting.

It marked the first meeting that Koizumi held since being appointed defense chief after Takaichi was elected prime minister on Oct 21.

In her first policy speech, Takaichi also pledged that Japan would boost its defense spending to around 2% of its GDP.

Under a mutual defense treaty, the US has more than 50,000 soldiers deployed in Japan along with military bases and assets.