China ‘ready to work with US,’ says Beijing ahead of Xi-Trump meeting in South Korea

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to meet with US President Donald Trump on Thursday in South Korea, to seek "positive outcomes," Beijing confirmed on Wednesday.

The two heads of state will "have an in-depth communication regarding major issues of strategic and long-term significant, as well as issues of mutual interest," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

"China stands ready to work with the US," Guo told a news conference in Beijing, adding that the country seeks "positive outcomes of this meeting" and injecting "new momentum into the development of China-US relations."

He mentioned that specific information regarding this upcoming meeting will be released in due course.

Last week, the White House announced the two leaders were set to meet on Oct. 30 in South Korea on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit.