Childbirths in South Korea rise for 14 consecutive months in August

The number of births in South Korea rose for 14 consecutive months in August, compared to the previous year, mainly due to an increase in marriages, Yonhap News reported on Wednesday, citing official data.

In August, a total of 20,867 babies were born, reflecting a 3.8% rise from 20,103 a year before, based on figures from the Ministry of Data and Statistics.

The increase in births has been ongoing since July last year.

Although the monthly birth rate had hovered around 20,000 in early 2023, it saw a slight dip in June. However, the number rebounded in July and August, stabilizing above 20,000.

The country's total fertility rate rose by 0.02 to 0.77 in August compared to the same month in 2022.

The ministry attributed the rise in births to several factors, including a continued increase in marriages, government policies that support childbearing, and a growing population of women in their early 30s.

The number of marriages in August surged by 11% year-on-year, reaching 19,449, marking the 17th consecutive month of growth. This also represented the highest August total since 2017, when 20,068 marriages were recorded.

South Korea has long-faced challenges with low birth rates, driven by economic difficulties and changing societal norms that have led many young people to delay or forgo marriage and parenthood.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths in August decreased by 9.8% from the previous year to 28,971, resulting in a natural population decline of 8,105.