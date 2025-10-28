Call for the ban of "halal certification" in India

Representing the city of Vijayapura in the Karnataka state, BJP member and former minister Basanagouda R. Patil Yatnal, in a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, demanded "the banning of all institutions granting halal certifications and products labeled as halal."



Yatnal argued that the halal certification is an "Islamic Sharia-based" practice which has no legal standing under the Indian Constitution. He highlighted that the only legal institution authorized to monitor food safety and standards is the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), questioning why there is a need for other religious-based certification organizations when FSSAI exists.

The lawmaker also claimed that funds collected by organizations such as Halal India, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Halal Trust, and similar entities could be used to finance illegal activities. Although these allegations have not been verified in public records, Yatnal claimed that halal certification economically "benefits Muslim businesses and harms other communities".

Reminding that the state of Uttar Pradesh recently banned institutions issuing halal certificates, Yatnal is pushing for the implementation of the same practice at a national level. This call has reignited tensions regarding the role of religious identity in commerce and public life in the country.

Legal experts note that FSSAI is tasked with regulating food safety, pointing out that religious certifications like halal or kosher are based on consumer preferences. According to experts, in the absence of explicit legal regulations on this matter, the debate encompasses broader issues of the constitution, secularism, and consumer rights.