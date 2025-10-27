Trump meets Japanese emperor in Tokyo, ahead of talks with Premier Takaichi

US President Donald Trump met on Monday with Japanese Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo, ahead of his planned meeting with newly-elected Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Trump landed in Tokyo, the second destination in his three-nation Asia tour, after attending the 47th ASEAN summit in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur.

Trump and Naruhito held a bilateral meeting at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo shortly after the former's arrival in the Japanese capital. "A great man," Trump said, pointing towards Emperor Naruhito as he left the meeting.

On Tuesday, Trump will meet Japan's first female Prime Minister Takaichi for the first time. The new premier welcomed Trump in a post on US social media company X, saying: "Looking forward to seeing you tomorrow and having a fruitful discussion on how we can further strengthen our great Alliance. Special lighting honoring President Trump's visit is now illuminating landmarks across Tokyo!"

The US president will then fly to South Korea to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and meet President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday. Trump is also due to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss tariffs, trade, fentanyl, US agricultural products, and rare earths on Thursday.