Top Pakistani military commander visits Bangladesh

Pakistan's Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza visited Bangladesh over the weekend, an official statement said Sunday

Mirza met with Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in the capital Dhaka late Saturday, according to a statement by Yunus' office posted on the US social media company X's platform.

Focusing on the mutual historical, cultural and people-to-people connections between their two nations, Mirza conveyed Pakistan's intent to enhance cooperation across various sectors.

He highlighted the significant opportunities for growing trade, connectivity and investment between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

"Our two countries will support each other," said General Mirza, according to the statement.

He noted that a shipping route between Karachi and Chittagong has already begun and a Dhaka-Karachi air route is set to open in the coming months.

The two sides emphasized the importance of reducing tensions in the Middle East and Europe and shared their perspectives on "the growing challenge of misinformation" and the misuse of social media by non-state actors "to undermine peace and stability across various regions," said the statement.

The trip to Dhaka by General Mirza came after his visit to Maldives, where he sought increased military engagement with the island nation.

There was no statement available from Islamabad about the trip to Dhaka.





