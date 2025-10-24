Japan needs foreign workers, but public feels 'uneasy': PM Takaichi

 Contact Us
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi acknowledges the need for foreign workers amid labor shortages but vows to address public unease caused by rule breaches by some foreigners.

Published October 24,2025
Japan's new prime minister Sanae Takaichi said Friday that Japan needs foreign workers to address labour shortages due to a declining population but some "rule breaches" had made the public feel "uneasy".

"Some illegal activities and breaches of rules by certain foreigners have created situations where members of the public feel uneasy and perceive unfairness," Takaichi said in her first policy speech.

"While we draw a clear line from xenophobia, the government will respond resolutely to such acts."