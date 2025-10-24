Former South Korean Marine commander arrested over death of young corporal

A South Korean court on Friday issued an arrest warrant for a former Marine commander over the negligent death of a young Marine in 2023, according to Yonhap News.

The Seoul Central District Court approved the arrest of Lim Seong-geun, former commander of the Marine Corps 1st Division, who was accused of negligence that allegedly caused the death of Marine Lance Corp. Chae Su-geun.

Chae drowned during a search mission for flood victims from heavy rains in Yecheon County in July 2023 after he was swept away by strong currents.

Lim is accused of ordering a dangerous river search operation without issuing adequate safety gear such as life vests, which led to Chae's death.

The arrest marks the first detention in the investigation led by special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon, who began probing the case in July.

However, the court declined to issue arrest warrants for former Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and four others over alleged interference.





