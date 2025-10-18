Kabul says Pakistan carried out overnight strikes before Qatar talks

The interim administration in Kabul on Saturday claimed that Pakistan carried out late-night airstrikes in Afghanistan's border province of Paktika, as officials from the two sides were set to hold talks in the Qatari capital Doha.

"Last night, Pakistani military forces once again conducted airstrikes on civilian areas in Paktika, resulting in the martyrdom and injury of a number of civilians," said Afghan interim administration spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid in a statement through the US social media company X.

Mujahid, however, said Afghan forces have been directed to "refrain from undertaking new military operations at this time."

At least 17 people died during the strikes on Friday night in the Paktika province, according to the Afghan broadcaster Tolo News. The interim administration has not confirmed the number of casualties in the latest strikes.

Pakistan's Information Minister Ataullah Tarar confirmed strikes on what he described as "verified (militant) camps of Kharji Gul Bahadur in border areas of North and South Waziristan districts along the Pak-Afghan border."

The Friday night air strikes inside Afghanistan followed at least two militant attacks inside Pakistan, in which civilians and a soldier were killed.

The minister confirmed the casualties and claimed militants were "operating from Afghanistan."

"Pakistan sincerely believes that the path forward lies in resolving this complex issue of Indian-sponsored terrorism emanating from Afghan soil through talks and control of non-state actors by Afghan authorities," Tarar said in a statement on X.

New Delhi has yet to respond to the statement by the Pakistani minister.

OFFICIALS FROM KABUL, ISLAMABAD TO HOLD TALKS IN QATAR

Mujahid also announced that officials from Afghanistan and Pakistan will hold talks in Doha amid border tensions.

"As previously agreed, negotiations with the Pakistani side are scheduled to take place today in Doha," said the Afghan interim administration spokesman.

He said an Afghan delegation led by interim Defense Minister Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid left for Doha on Saturday to represent Kabul.

"We reiterate that Afghanistan remains committed to a peaceful resolution and regional stability. However, the ongoing incidents are entirely the result of aggression by the Pakistani side," Zabihullah said.

Islamabad confirmed that officials from both sides will hold bilateral talks in Doha.

The Pakistani delegation is led by Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The talks will focus on immediate measures to end cross-border terrorism against Pakistan emanating from Afghanistan and restore peace and stability along the Pak-Afghan border," said the ministry, adding that Pakistan "does not seek escalation but urges the Afghan Taliban authorities to honour their commitments to the international community and address Pakistan's legitimate security concerns."

Islamabad and Kabul have seen some of the deadliest border clashes since last week, for the first time following the return of the Afghan Taliban to power in 2021.

The two sides agreed to a second ceasefire this week, and the Doha talks are expected to normalize the ties.

Addressing an event on Saturday, Pakistan's army chief Gen. Asim Munir urged the people of Afghanistan to choose "mutual security over perpetual violence."

He also urged Kabul to "reign in the proxies who have sanctuaries in Afghanistan and are using Afghan soil to perpetrate heinous attacks inside Pakistan."

Kabul denies that its territory is used by militants and has reaffirmed its commitment not to allow cross-border militant operations.





