Chinese top diplomat urges Sweden to play role in ‘healthy’ China-EU ties

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged Sweden on Thursday to play a "constructive role" in promoting the healthy development of China-EU relations, according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The top diplomat made the remarks during a meeting with Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard in Beijing.

Wang said Sweden is an important member of the EU and the first Western country to establish ties with China, noting that 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of ties.

He added that China is ready to implement a visa-free travel policy for Swedish nationals to promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

The Chinese top diplomat urged both sides to "adhere to the principle of being partners rather than adversaries," and maintain the principle that cooperation outweighs differences.

Beijing is ready to work with Sweden to "expand practical cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, scientific and technological innovation, life and health, the digital economy, and green development," said Wang.

He added that China is also ready to deepen coordination on multilateral issues such as climate change, and jointly "push bilateral relations back on the right track," and achieve "continued healthy and stable development."

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues such as the Ukrainian crisis.

Stenergard wrote on the US social media company, X, that she appreciated discussing "matters of universal concern" with Wang, such as "climate change, as well as security and important bilateral issues."

She added that Sweden welcomes "China's announcement to soon extend visa exemption for Swedes travelling to China."