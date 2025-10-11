Pakistan security forces kill all 5 militants who attacked police center

Pakistani security forces killed all five militants in a retaliatory strike after attackers targeted a police training center in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, said officials.

The clearance operation lasted five hours during which three officers were killed and six injured, according to a statement from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.

Immunization, including suicide jackets, were recovered from the militants.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said seven police personnel lost their lives during the attack.

Militants attacked the police training center in the Dera Ismail Khan district.

A police official told Anadolu it was a suicide attack, and the assailants rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the main entrance.



