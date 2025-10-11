China put bounty on members of Taiwan psychological operations unit

Chinese police have offered rewards for tips on 18 individuals they said are Taiwanese military psychological operations officers involved in "inciting secession," according to state media.

The bounty was placed by the Public Security Bureau in Xiamen, Fujian Province, for the 18 members of Taiwan military's "Psychological Operations Battalion," the Global Times reported.

Xiamen police also accused them of producing fake videos, operating illegal radios for infiltration, and manipulating public opinion externally to promote "Taiwan independence."

Informants who provide valid clues, as well as individuals who assist public security authorities in apprehending them, will be rewarded with 10,000 yuan ($1,405), the police said.

Reacting to the move, Taiwan's Defense Ministry said that in recent years, China has "deliberately exploited" Taiwan's information-flowing environment to "divide people," and conduct cognitive warfare.

On Friday, Taiwanese regional leader William Lai Ching-te celebrated the national day in Taiwan, saying they will build a "T-Dome" system to create a safety net for the island.

Lai said defense spending will increase by 3% of GDP from next year and reach 5% by 2030, which he called "a clear necessity to counter enemy threats and a driving force for developing our defense industries."

China regards Taiwan as a breakaway province. However, Taipei has rejected the claim and insisted on its independence since 1949.