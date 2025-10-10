Turkic nations to launch CubeSat next year

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will pool its resources to accelerate the "12U OTS-SAT Cube-Satellite" project, with the goal of having it ready for launch by 2026, following decisions made at the latest leaders' summit.

This year, the OTS hosted its 12th Heads of State Council summit in Azerbaijan, where member states decided to take action in many areas, including trade, transportation, space, and energy.

The organization intended to hold Space Days events as part of World Space Week, the International Astronautical Congress (IAC), and other global platforms to raise the profile of Turkic countries and foster collaboration in space sciences.

Member states agreed to launch new joint scientific initiatives, support new ventures and entrepreneurial ecosystems, exchange knowledge between academic and technological institutions in the Turkic region, and implement collaborative research and innovation.

The OTS also decided to strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) to increase productivity, sustainability, and regional competitiveness through coordinated innovation and capacity-building efforts by incorporating artificial intelligence (AI), green and digital technologies, and smart production systems into member states' industrial strategies.

Member states decided to facilitate trade, customs, and transportation cooperation in order to ensure freedom of movement and strengthen coordination between border agencies. Appropriate transport regulations and modernized logistics systems will be prioritized to boost the global competitiveness among member states.

The OTS will also develop cultural tourism programs to promote tourism exchange via joint awareness-raising initiatives.

Member states will strengthen tourism within the Turkic world by supporting each other's initiatives, encouraging bilateral cooperation, and developing joint campaigns and events to expand visitor flow.

Renewable energy sources and their efficient and safe transportation throughout the Turkic region and beyond will be explored, while green technologies, climate-resilient infrastructure, and responsible resource management will be advanced through sustainable development and environmental management in accordance with the Turkic Green Vision strategy.

Member states decided to carry out projects determined under the Hungarian initiative Drought Prevention Institute (DPI). Potential collaboration opportunities in critical minerals will be explored for energy security and meeting energy transition goals.

The OST will also have joint responses to natural disasters under its newly established civil protection mechanism.





