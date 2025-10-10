China, North Korea should deepen cooperation: Premier Li

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Thursday that China and North Korea should "deepen practical cooperation and closely coordinate and cooperate in international and regional affairs," the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported.

Li made the remarks during his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, saying that Beijing stands ready to "strengthen high-level exchanges" and "strategic communication" with North Korea.

He conveyed the greetings and best wishes of Chinese President Xi Jinping and expressed his warm congratulations on the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.

"China is ready to work with the DPRK (North Korea) to further carry forward their traditional friendship, deepen practical cooperation, and closely coordinate and cooperate in international and regional affairs," Li said.

He called on the two sides to "strengthen multilateral collaboration, firmly safeguard and practice multilateralism, and promote the development of the international order in a more just and equitable direction."

Kim said that "consolidating and developing the friendly cooperative ties between the two countries remains the unwavering stance of the party and government of the DPRK, regardless of changes in the international situation."

He added that Pyongyang is eager to maintain "close high-level exchanges" with Beijing, promote cooperation in various fields, and "strengthen multilateral collaboration."



