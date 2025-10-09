China sanctions 14 US, Canadian firms, organizations on national security grounds

China sanctioned 14 US and Canadian companies and organizations Thursday on national security grounds, state-run Xinhua News reported.

Among the companies sanctioned by the Commerce Ministry were the US-based Dedrone by Axon and Canada's TechInsights Inc. and its subsidiaries.

The ministry added all of the companies to its "unreliable entity list," accusing them of actions that "seriously harmed China's national sovereignty, security, and development interests."

The firms are banned from import and export activities with China, prohibited from making new investments and barred from engaging in data transmission or cooperation with Chinese organizations or individuals.

Dedrone by Axon and TechInsights Inc. and its branches were involved in "so-called military-technical cooperation with Taiwan," had "published malicious statements" about China and "assisted foreign governments in suppressing Chinese enterprises," according to the ministry.

The sanctions come amid growing tensions between China and the US and other Western nations concerning technology, trade and security issues, particularly regarding Taiwan and advanced semiconductor research.

China blacklisted six American companies last month, including Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc., a leading American shipbuilder, along with other entities.