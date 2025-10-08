Sister of New Zealander on board Gaza flotilla worried about his welfare

The sister of a New Zealander on board an aid flotilla trying to reach the Gaza Strip is worried about her brother's welfare after losing contact with him Wednesday, according to media reports.

Will Alexander, along with his German partner, Ava Mulla, have been on board the Freedom Flotilla, on a boat called The Conscience, state-run Radio New Zealand reported.

Israeli forces attacked the flotilla on Wednesday, captured several boats and transferred passengers to an Israeli port for deportation.

Kate Day, Alexander's sister, said she is concerned about how Israel will treat her brother and other participants if they are detained.

"My hope is that Israel follows international law and treats all of its participants that it is detaining well, and that it releases them as soon as possible," she added.

She urged New Zealand's government to ensure Alexander and Mulla get back home safely.

"There have been reports from the previous Flotilla - there were allegations of mistreatment - I really hope that doesn't happen, what Will said when he was anticipating those kind of outcomes, was that that pales in comparison with what people in Gaza are going through every day," Day said, referring to Israel's attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla last week.

Several members of the Global Sumud Flotilla, who were detained and deported from Israel, told reporters that they were physically and psychologically abused by Israeli forces.

Flotilla participants, said Day, were aware of the risks of going aboard, but believed them worthwhile.

"I'm just so proud of all of the people who have had the courage to put their lives at risk to be the finger pointing at Gaza, and pointing at what's going on to keep the world's eyes on the situation and to make sure that all governments - ours included - does everything in its power to put pressure on the government of Israel to stop what it's doing," she said.































































