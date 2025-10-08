North Korea’s Kim hosts Laotian president, pledges stronger friendship and cooperation

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met visiting Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith in Pyongyang on Tuesday and vowed to strengthen the two countries' traditional friendship and cooperation, state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Wednesday.

Thongloun arrived in the North Korean capital to attend events marking the 80th founding anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea, KCNA said.

A welcome ceremony was held in his honor, including a 21-gun salute, where Kim personally greeted the Laotian president alongside senior officials and cheering crowds.

Kim said Thongloun's visit reflected the strong support of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and people for the cause of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Thongloun reaffirmed Laos' commitment to deepen ties of friendship and cooperation with North Korea.

During their talks, the two leaders exchanged views on party and state-building experiences and explored ways to expand cooperation in line with the aspirations of their peoples.