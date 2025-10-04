Death toll rises to 14 at collapsed school building in Indonesia

The death toll rose to 14 on Friday, as teams battled to rescue dozens of students trapped under the rubble of a school building that collapsed in Indonesia's East Java province.

The number of victims recorded is 167, of which 104 have been found and are safe, said Abdul Muhari, head of the Disaster Data, Information and Communication Center at the National Disaster Mitigation Agency.

Fourteen survivors are receiving treatment at the hospital, while 89 have been discharged. One has been transferred to another hospital, he added.

The search and rescue team is continuing to search for the 49 missing, according to the school's attendance list.

Hundreds of students, most of them teen boys, were inside the Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School in the town of Sidoarjo when it collapsed Monday, killing at least five students and injuring around 100.





