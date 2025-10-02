Tech giants dominate list of Asia’s most valuable companies ahead of Q4

Technology companies occupy the top four spots among Asia's most valuable firms this year, as the sector navigates trade tensions and tariff-driven volatility heading into the final quarter.

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) remains the region's clear leader with a market capitalization of $1.4 trillion, ranking as the world's 10th most valuable company since January.

The Chinese tech conglomerate Tencent follows with a valuation of $771.7 billion, making it China's most valuable company and the 15th globally.

The e-commerce giant Alibaba is third in Asia at $428.9 billion, while South Korea's Samsung sits fourth with $388.87 billion.

Financial institutions dominate the rest of the top 10. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) ranks fifth, followed by Agricultural Bank of China at $319.6 billion. The Chinese battery maker CATL is seventh with $259.8 billion, ahead of Japanese automaker Toyota at $258.2 billion. The Chinese spirits producer Kweichow Moutai is ninth with $254 billion, while China Construction Bank rounds out the list at $252.8 billion.

Alibaba has been the strongest performer among Asia's top companies this year, with its shares climbing 114.8% on the back of the release of its open-source artificial intelligence model Qwen3 and a dominant 53% weight in the Hang Seng Index in September.

Tencent's stock rose 59%, thanks to new 5G and AI initiatives and the launch of a palm-scan payment method.

Samsung gained 57.7%, CATL 51.1%, Agricultural Bank of China 24.9%, TSMC 21.4%, and ICBC 10.1%. By contrast, Toyota fell 9.4%, Kweichow Moutai declined 5.3% and China Construction Bank slipped 2.1%.

The latest figures highlight Asia's technology strength, while showing the continued weight of state-backed financial institutions as markets brace for a volatile final quarter of the year.