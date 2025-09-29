Ex-Premier Han’s martial law trial to be livestreamed by court

A South Korean court on Monday approved a request for live streaming of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's trial this week over his alleged involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched martial law attempt, local media reported.

Han is scheduled to attend the first hearing of the trial at the Seoul Central District Court on Tuesday, according to the Yonhap news agency.

He was indicted late last month on charges of "abetting the ringleader of an insurrection, perjury and other offenses."

The court approved the request filed on Friday by special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team, but surveillance footage of the presidential office on the day of the Dec. 3 martial law imposition will be excluded from the broadcasts.

It came days after the court approved the live streaming of Yoon's trial last week.

The ex-president is also facing charges of insurrection due to the martial law decree issued in December and has been detained since his second arrest on July 10.