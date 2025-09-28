China sentences ex-agriculture minister to death for $38M bribery

China on Sunday sentenced former Agriculture and Rural Affairs Minister Tang Renjian to death with a two-year reprieve for taking nearly $38 million in bribes, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Tang was also permanently stripped of his political rights. All personal assets will be confiscated, and illicit funds will be seized and handed to the state, as stated in the verdict delivered by the Intermediate People's Court in Changchun, Jilin Province.

The court found that from 2007 to 2024, Tang used senior positions at central and local levels to help others secure business deals, win project bids, and obtain promotions. In return, he accepted more than 268 million yuan (about $38 million).

Judges ruled the offenses caused serious harm to national and public interests and merited the death penalty. But the court applied leniency because Tang cooperated with investigators, confessed, returned illegal gains, and expressed remorse.

Tang's trial was held on July 25, where prosecutors, the defense and lawyers examined evidence and argued the case. Tang pleaded guilty and apologized in his closing statement.

A death sentence with a two-year reprieve in China is typically commuted to life imprisonment if the prisoner shows good behavior during the reprieve period.