China, North Korea vow to 'jointly' resist unilateralism, hegemonism, power politics

China and North Korea agreed on Sunday to strengthen multilateral cooperation to jointly resist unilateralism, hegemony, and power politics, as well as to protect their common interests and international "fairness and justice," the Foreign Ministry in Beijing said.

The consensus was reached during a meeting in Beijing between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his North Korean counterpart, Choe Son-hui, the ministry said in a statement.

Choe arrived at Beijing Capital International Airport on Saturday for a four-day visit at the invitation of China's foreign minister.

Wang said the current international situation is turbulent and complicated, and that the "bullying behavior of powerful countries" is extremely harmful.

Beijing is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Pyongyang in international and regional affairs, oppose all forms of hegemony, and protect both sides' common interests as well as international fairness and justice, he added.

He praised North Korea's "firm support for China's core interests and major concerns" and said the two sides can strengthen governance experience exchanges to promote the development of their respective "socialist causes."

In response, Choe said Pyongyang is willing to strengthen multilateral cooperation with China to "jointly resist unilateralism and power politics and promote a more equitable and just world order."

The two sides also had in-depth discussions about issues of common concern.

This is Choe's first solo trip to China since taking office in June 2022, and her first direct meeting with China's top diplomat Wang Yi.

Her trip comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited Beijing to attend China's military parade on September 3 and met with Chinese President Xi Jinping the next day.

Choe accompanied Kim on the trip.

It comes as North Korea prepares a massive military parade to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea on October 10.

This year marks 76 years since the two countries established diplomatic relations.

In 2023, North Korea and China's trade volume exceeded $2 billion.























