Western Japan officials urge halt to US military drills at Iwakuni base

Local officials from western Japan have lodged a protest with the central government after a controversial US military drill at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Yamaguchi prefecture, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported Saturday.

The field carrier landing practice took place from Sept. 17 through Thursday despite opposition from local leaders, who cited excessive noise and the heavy burden on residents.

Iwakuni Mayor Fukuda Yoshihiko and other municipal heads met with Defense Minister Gen Nakatani in Tokyo on Friday, urging him to ask the US military to stop such training at the base.

Nakatani said the drills are vital for enhancing deterrence and operational readiness, but promised his ministry would ask the US side to hold the exercises on the island of Ioto — also known as Iwo Jima — until a permanent training site is found.

The local leaders also raised their concerns with the Foreign Ministry, saying the drills are affecting residents.