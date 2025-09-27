5.6 magnitude earthquake jolts northwestern China

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Longxi County in the Dingxi City of China's northwestern Gansu province early Saturday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was located at 34.91 degrees north latitude and 104.58 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), the state-run Xinhua News reported, citing CENC.

The tremor was felt in the Longxi, Zhangxian, Weiyuan, and Lintao counties of Dingxi City, as well as the Wushan County of Tianshui City.

No casualties have been reported so far from the region, while firefighters and rescue teams were dispatched to the affected areas.