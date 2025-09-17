Alert issued in southern Indian state after 19 deaths reported from 'brain-eating amoeba'

Nineteen people have died in the southern Indian state of Kerala in 2025 from primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), a severe brain infection also known as a brain-eating amoeba, the state's Health Minister Veena confirmed Wednesday.

George said a total of 69 cases have been reported this year.

The state has put out an alert as the disease is spreading, state broadcaster DD News reported.

The rare infection is caused by Naegleria fowleri, which has been found in poorly maintained swimming pools, splash pads and other recreational venues, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

It is often called a "brain-eating amoeba" because it can infect the brain and destroy brain tissue, the CDC said on its website.

It is not the first time that the state has witnessed cases of the infection. The first was reported in 2016.

The Kerala Health Department said that "sporadic cases of PAM have been reported from many parts of Kerala in the last decade."