12 Pakistani soldiers killed in terrorist attack

At least 12 Pakistani soldiers were killed during an exchange of fire with terrorists in northwestern Pakistan, the military said in a statement on Saturday.

The military's media wing said 35 terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed during two separate military operations from Sept. 10-13.

In the first operation in Bajaur district, 22 militants were killed, while during the second encounter in South Waziristan, 12 soldiers and 13 militants were killed.

Both encounters occurred with the "Fitna al Khwarij," the statement said, referring to the TTP.

Pakistan has seen an uptick in militant attacks in recent years. Islamabad accuses Kabul of failing to prevent TTP terrorists from carrying out attacks in Pakistan.

Afghanistan, however, denies the charges, reaffirming the commitment to not allow its soil for attacks on the neighboring country.





