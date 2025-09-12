Japan’s centenarian count nears record high of 100,000

Japan's centenarian population has risen for the 55th consecutive year, reaching a record 99,763, the government announced Friday, Kyodo News reported.

As of Sept. 15, the number of people aged 100 or older is estimated to have increased by 4,644 compared to the previous year, according to data from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

Women made up about 88% of the total, numbering 87,784, while male centenarians accounted for 11,979.

The oldest person in Japan is Shigeko Kagawa, a 114-year-old woman living in Yamatokoriyama, Nara prefecture. The oldest man is Kiyotaka Mizuno, 111, residing in Iwata, Shizuoka prefecture.

On average, there were 80.58 centenarians per 100,000 people nationwide. Shimane prefecture in western Japan ranked first for the 13th year in a row, with 168.69 per 100,000 residents.

The government began surveying centenarians in 1963, when the number was only 153. The figure exceeded 1,000 in 1981 and passed 10,000 in 1998.

According to the ministry, in 2024, the average life expectancy in Japan was 87.13 years for women and 81.09 years for men.





