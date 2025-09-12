China, S. Korea hold ceremony for Korean War dead

China and South Korea jointly hosted a ceremony Friday to transfer the remains and personal belongings of 30 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) soldiers who died during the 1950-1953 Korean War while fighting against US forces and their allies, Xinhua News Agency reported, citing the Chinese embassy in South Korea.

This 12th handover ceremony took place at Incheon International Airport, located west of Seoul, and was attended by Vice Minister of the Chinese Ministry of Veterans Affairs Ma Feixiong and Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Dai Bing.

Ambassador Dai draped the coffins with China's national flag, and all attendees bowed in respect and mourning for the fallen soldiers. Chinese honor guards then escorted the coffins to an Air Force plane, which transported the remains back to China.

Since 2014, China and South Korea have cooperated in the return of CPV remains for 12 consecutive years, repatriating the remains of 1,011 Chinese soldiers.

The Chinese side expressed gratitude for South Korea's active support, highlighting the spirit of China-South Korea friendship and humanitarianism, according to the Chinese embassy in South Korea.

The ceremony was attended by members of the Chinese delegation, Chinese embassy officials, representatives of Chinese companies and students in South Korea.

Approximately 200,000 CPV soldiers were confirmed to have died during the war.





