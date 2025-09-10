Japan warns Israeli strike on Doha endangers regional stability

Japan on Wednesday "strongly" condemned Israel's attack on a Hamas negotiation team in Doha, Qatar, and warned that it endangers regional stability, local media reported.

"At a time when serious diplomatic efforts are underway by countries including Qatar to achieve a cease-fire in Gaza and secure the release of hostages, Israel's attack hinders those efforts, threatens Qatar's sovereignty and security, and endangers regional stability," the Kyodonews agency quoted Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi as saying.

On Tuesday, Israel's military said it conducted a "precise strike targeting the senior leadership" of the Palestinian group.

Qatar condemned the "cowardly" attack, saying the strike targeted residential buildings that housed members of Hamas's political bureau.

The Gulf state, along with the US and Egypt, has been playing a central role in efforts to mediate an end to Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed more than 64,600 Palestinians since October 2023.



