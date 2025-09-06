South Korea weighs US visit after raids on Hyundai plant workers

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on Saturday said he may travel to the US after immigration authorities detained hundreds of South Korean citizens in a raid on a Hyundai electric vehicle plant in the US state of Georgia.

A total of 475 people were arrested Thursday in what US officials said was a criminal investigation into alleged unlawful employment practices. More than 300 of those detained were South Koreans, according to Yonhap news agency.

"We are deeply concerned and feel a heavy sense of responsibility over the arrests of our nationals," Cho said during an emergency meeting with vice ministers and senior officials from the ministry and overseas missions.

"We will discuss sending a senior Foreign Ministry official to the site without delay, and, if necessary, I will personally travel to Washington to hold consultations with the US administration," he said.

The Foreign Ministry said it had conveyed "concern and regret through the US Embassy in Seoul" on Thursday.

The Georgia facility, a joint venture between Hyundai and LG, has been touted by state officials as a landmark investment. Gov. Brian Kemp called it the "largest economic development project in Georgia history" when it was announced in 2023.

The plant is still under construction and had been scheduled to become fully operational next year, though the timeline is unclear after the raid.





